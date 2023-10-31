Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook - 10/31/23

Spooky Halloween Chill Tonight
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The cold air has arrived, bringing Las Vegas its coldest weather since early April. Skies will stay clear for your Monday night with temperatures falling into the 50s after sunset. Overnight lows will be running in the mid to low 40s into Tuesday morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Halloween with a forecast high of 70° in Las Vegas. Temperatures for trick-or-treating will be in the mid to low 60s around the Las Vegas Valley.

We’re locked in a dry pattern through the rest of the week with temperatures gradually warming up. We’ll climb to 72° Wednesday with mid-70s on Thursday and Friday.

Some clouds will be passing through on Saturday with dry weather continuing. High temperatures will be running in the upper 70s and low 80s for your weekend plans with light wind around Southern Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Generic taxi cab lighted sign.
Taxicab board approves temporary Las Vegas F1 surcharge
Goldie Hawn said the aliens were “silver in color” with a “slash for a mouth,” had tiny noses...
Goldie Hawn shares alien encounter she experienced more than 50 years ago
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory

Latest News

Tuesday, Oct. 31, Las Vegas AM weather update
Tuesday, Oct. 31, Las Vegas AM weather update
October 30, 2023
Monday, October 30 EVENING weather update
Temperatures will be in the mid-60s when trick-or-treating starts.
Chilly weather to keep going in Las Vegas for Halloween
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 10/31/23