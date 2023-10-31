Forecast Outlook - 10/31/23

The cold air has arrived, bringing Las Vegas its coldest weather since early April. Skies will stay clear for your Monday night with temperatures falling into the 50s after sunset. Overnight lows will be running in the mid to low 40s into Tuesday morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Halloween with a forecast high of 70° in Las Vegas. Temperatures for trick-or-treating will be in the mid to low 60s around the Las Vegas Valley.

We’re locked in a dry pattern through the rest of the week with temperatures gradually warming up. We’ll climb to 72° Wednesday with mid-70s on Thursday and Friday.

Some clouds will be passing through on Saturday with dry weather continuing. High temperatures will be running in the upper 70s and low 80s for your weekend plans with light wind around Southern Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.