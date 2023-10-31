Surprise Squad
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down

A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming F1 race(FOX5)
By Kim Passoth
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:25 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Less than three weeks remain until the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend begins and Formula One cars take to the Strip for the first time.

In the race to get ready, there’s a new speed bump: work being done on pedestrian bridges to block the race view is getting vandalized.

“People are going to want to take pictures,” argued tourist Mary Short. Short and her husband Tom are on their first trip to Las Vegas. The Sphere was at the top of their list of things to see. When they walked on the bridge between the Wynn and the Venetian, they first saw the film covering the glass and obstructing the view of the new $2.3 billion dollar venue.

“I thought, ‘Wow this is not good, but then we started seeing it was ripped off,’” Short explained. Short was happy the film had been removed in spots and wondered why it had been put up in the first place.

“This is all for F1,” explained FOX5 Photojournalist Chase Duckworth.

“Oh! Is that what it is?” Short responded. “It is kind of ugly. I can see why people would tear it up,” said tourist Hunter Lamaak. The film, a similar material to vehicle wraps, can easily be pulled back. Lamaak questions why the view of one of the most iconic boulevards in the world needs to be blocked for F1.

“They are already going to make millions off this,” Lamaak contended.

Why doesn’t Formula One want any pedestrians to see the roads below? According to Clark County officials, it’s for safety. They do not want pedestrians to stop on the overpass and watch the race, clogging up the bridge with too many people.

FOX5 has also learned that an enclosure will be added to the tops of bridges to prevent people from throwing things onto what will be the track below.

FOX5 reached out to both F1 and Clark County officials about the film being peeled off and who will pay to fix it. So far, we have not heard back.

Formula 1 weekend is November 16 through the 18.

