6-year-old hit by car while trying to catch school bus, troopers say

By WRDW Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A 6-year-old Georgia boy is in the hospital after investigators say he was hit by a car while trying to catch up with his school bus.

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car versus pedestrian crash Monday morning on State Route 80 and Freeman Street in Warren County, WRDW reports.

Investigators say a 6-year-old boy was hit while crossing the state road trying to catch up to a Warren County School System bus.

The boy, identified by family as Mitchell Frost, was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia with “suspected serious injuries,” troopers said. His family says he is in the intensive care unit on a breathing tube.

It’s unclear at this time whether the driver who troopers say hit the child will face any charges.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

