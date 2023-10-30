Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Taxicab board approves temporary Las Vegas F1 surcharge

Generic taxi cab lighted sign.
Generic taxi cab lighted sign.(WLUC)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Taxicab Authority (TA) Board has approved a pilot program instituting a temporary surcharge of $15 to be applied to all fares originating or ending within the existing tiered flat rate zones that operate along the Las Vegas airport/resort corridor beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 15 and concluding at noon on Tuesday, November 21.

According to a media release, the fares during the pilot program for travel between the airport and flat rate airport/resort corridor zones are as follows:

  • Zone 1- Sunset North to Tropicana: $37
  • Zone 2- Tropicana North to Flamingo: $41
  • Zone 3- Flaming North to Strat: $45

For rides that originate or end within one of the three identified zones or the airport property, the surcharge will also apply and will be added to the metered rate. The TA Board’s five-member panel agreed that the surcharge was a “necessary step to encourage full workforce participation by permitted taxicab drivers to provide adequate services to the traveling public during the period surrounding the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix.”

Industry representatives testified during the board meeting held on Wednesday, October 18 that 100% of the fee would pass through to lessees and the fee for employee-drivers would be incorporated into the cab company’s existing meter commission payout percentages.

The Board also ordered the companies to report data to agency staff by or before December 5 regarding the total number of rides provided during the F1 surcharge period, including a comparison of the ride totals during the same time period during 2022, and the breakdown of zoned fares vs. non-zoned fares. The information collected will be presented to the board and used during discussion and deliberation about implementing a special event surcharge during future events.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Sinking Windsor Park neighborhood in North Las Vegas
Sinking neighborhood: Original Windsor Park residents prepare to finally say goodbye
Metro cracking down on food vendors and photographers at the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign
Crackdown at Welcome to Las Vegas Sign includes street food vendors, tourist photographers
Little Ethiopia is the first cultural district of its kind in Las Vegas
Little Ethiopia celebrates opening of new Las Vegas cultural district
Intersection of Flamingo and Koval where major construction is taking place for big race
F1 road work continues in Las Vegas with race three weeks away

Latest News

The Barge from "O" at the Bellagio on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas venues shuffle show schedules during F1 race week
Las Vegas approves contract to build Downtown Civic Center buildings, plaza
City of Las Vegas seeks proposals for new Civic Plaza retail space
File
Las Vegas man arrested for threatening Nevada Senator Rosen
Lisa Lopez, a realtor in Las Vegas, is one of the survivors, who now sits on the SafeNest board.
PART 2: Woman in abusive relationship rescued by former Las Vegas mayor now sits on SafeNest board