Taxicab board approves temporary Las Vegas F1 surcharge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Taxicab Authority (TA) Board has approved a pilot program instituting a temporary surcharge of $15 to be applied to all fares originating or ending within the existing tiered flat rate zones that operate along the Las Vegas airport/resort corridor beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 15 and concluding at noon on Tuesday, November 21.

According to a media release, the fares during the pilot program for travel between the airport and flat rate airport/resort corridor zones are as follows:

Zone 1- Sunset North to Tropicana: $37

Zone 2- Tropicana North to Flamingo: $41

Zone 3- Flaming North to Strat: $45

For rides that originate or end within one of the three identified zones or the airport property, the surcharge will also apply and will be added to the metered rate. The TA Board’s five-member panel agreed that the surcharge was a “necessary step to encourage full workforce participation by permitted taxicab drivers to provide adequate services to the traveling public during the period surrounding the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix.”

Industry representatives testified during the board meeting held on Wednesday, October 18 that 100% of the fee would pass through to lessees and the fee for employee-drivers would be incorporated into the cab company’s existing meter commission payout percentages.

The Board also ordered the companies to report data to agency staff by or before December 5 regarding the total number of rides provided during the F1 surcharge period, including a comparison of the ride totals during the same time period during 2022, and the breakdown of zoned fares vs. non-zoned fares. The information collected will be presented to the board and used during discussion and deliberation about implementing a special event surcharge during future events.

