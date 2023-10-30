Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Parents killed, 13-year-old daughter shot at Texas house party

Two people are dead and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, are hospitalized after a...
Two people are dead and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, are hospitalized after a shootout erupted during a house party in San Antonio.(Source: KABB via CNN)
By KABB via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:07 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KABB) - The parents of a 13-year-old girl are dead and their daughter is among those hospitalized after a shootout erupted during a house party in San Antonio.

Police say an argument broke out Saturday between neighbors in the front yard of a San Antonio home during a party. A 20-year-old involved in the dispute pulled out a gun and started firing, according to investigators.

Police say a family of three, including a 13-year-old girl, were shot. They say the father then fired back with his own gun, shooting the 20-year-old and a relative.

The mother and father died of their injuries. Their daughter is expected to recover from her wounds.

Police say the 20-year-old and his relative are also expected to survive.

Authorities are investigating.

Officers believe they have a suspect in custody but are still unsure of who was the “primary aggressor” in the shooting and fired the first round.

Copyright 2023 KABB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Metro cracking down on food vendors and photographers at the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign
Crackdown at Welcome to Las Vegas Sign includes street food vendors, tourist photographers
Sinking Windsor Park neighborhood in North Las Vegas
Sinking neighborhood: Original Windsor Park residents prepare to finally say goodbye
Intersection of Flamingo and Koval where major construction is taking place for big race
F1 road work continues in Las Vegas with race three weeks away
Lisa Lopez, a realtor in Las Vegas, showed in her office at real estate branch
Woman in abusive relationship rescued by former Las Vegas mayor now sits on SafeNest board

Latest News

Families on Sunday were burying the dead and still searching for essentials as soldiers and...
Acapulco residents still reeling after Hurricane Otis ravages resort city
Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
17-year-old suspect arrested after 6 teens shot during party in Louisiana
At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis police say 1 dead, 9 others injured in overnight shooting at Halloween party
Update: Jeepers replace money from stolen tip jar, and then some
Update: Jeepers replace money from stolen tip jar, and then some