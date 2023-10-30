Surprise Squad
Nevada Teamsters ratify agreement securing ‘significant’ wage increases

Teamsters Local 631 ended a strike that began last week
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With 98% of workers voting in favor of ratification, Teamsters Local 631 members employed by Mission Support and Test Services (MSTS), the contractor for construction services at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS), voted to ratify their new contract.

According to a media release, the ratification vote marks the end of a strike that began last Tuesday morning.

“These workers stuck together and were fearless,” said Tommy Blitsch, Teamsters Local 631 Secretary-Treasurer. “The other unions that have agreements with MSTS honored our picket lines, and because of that we were able to get the agreement that we wanted. Congratulations to all of the MSTS workers who fought hard to make sure everyone got what they deserved.”

Local 631 members perform construction and warehouse work at the Nevada National Security Site. The contract includes 15 percent wage increases over the course of two years and increases in pension contributions. The workers are also holding onto a health care plan that is completely funded by the employer.

“I am very proud of my fellow Teamster members for standing united,” said Donna Martinez, a 20-year member of Local 631 who works at MSTS. “With all of the other SNBTU affiliates behind us, we showed Nevada what unity looks like.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

