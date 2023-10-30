Motorcyclist dies in crash at Washington, Pecos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist late Sunday night near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road.

Police say the motorcycle crashed into an SUV at the intersection just after 9:30 p.m. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they died.

The driver of the SUV remained at the collision scene and impairment is not suspected.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 124th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

