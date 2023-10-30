Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Motorcyclist dies in crash at Washington, Pecos

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist late Sunday night near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road.

Police say the motorcycle crashed into an SUV at the intersection just after 9:30 p.m. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they died.

The driver of the SUV remained at the collision scene and impairment is not suspected.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 124th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Sinking Windsor Park neighborhood in North Las Vegas
Sinking neighborhood: Original Windsor Park residents prepare to finally say goodbye
Metro cracking down on food vendors and photographers at the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign
Crackdown at Welcome to Las Vegas Sign includes street food vendors, tourist photographers
Little Ethiopia is the first cultural district of its kind in Las Vegas
Little Ethiopia celebrates opening of new Las Vegas cultural district
Intersection of Flamingo and Koval where major construction is taking place for big race
F1 road work continues in Las Vegas with race three weeks away

Latest News

A Henderson officer is sharing his specialized knowledge about police situations involving...
Henderson police officer shares expertise on handling calls involving people with disabilities
Now three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, a pro-Israel...
Rally on Las Vegas Strip calls for release of Israeli hostages in Gaza
Rally on Las Vegas Strip calls for release of Israeli hostages in Gaza
Rally on Las Vegas Strip calls for release of Israeli hostages in Gaza
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police officer shares expertise on handling calls involving people with disabilities