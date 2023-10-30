Las Vegas venues shuffle show schedules during F1 race week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Las Vegas Grand Prix less than three weeks away, prominent shows in Las Vegas have begun to announce changes to their respective schedules.

The changes include cancelations of some performances and adjusted times for others. FOX5 has confirmed that the following changes will take place:

Bellagio

The Cirque du Soleil show O will perform at noon and 2:30 p.m. on November 16-18 instead of its usual 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.

Cosmopolitan

On November 16-17, there will be 7 p.m. performances of OPM instead of 9 p.m. There will be no show on November 18.

Caesar’s Palace

Absinthe showtimes will be at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on November 17. Shows are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on November 18.

Excalibur

The Australian Bee Gees Show - A Tribute to the Bee Gees will be dark with no performances scheduled November 16-18.

The Mac King Comedy Magic Show will be dark from November 12-20.

Spice Wannabe - The Spice Girls Tribute will be dark from November 16-18.

Thunder from Down Under performances will be at 9 p.m. from November 16-18, with no shows at 7 p.m. or 11 p.m.

Tournament of Kings shows will be at 4 p.m. on November 17-18 instead of 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. There will be an additional 6:30 p.m. performance on November 16.

Flamingo

Piff the Magic Dragon is dark from November 16-19.

RuPaul’s Drag Race will be dark from November 16-18.

X Burlesque will be dark from November 16-18.

Horseshoe

Paranormal Mind Reading Magic is dark from November 15-19.

Potted Potter is dark from November 16-18.

LINQ

The 4:30 p.m. shows at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club are canceled on November 16-18.

Mat Franco performances on November 17-18 are canceled.

Luxor

America’s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live will have 3:30 p.m. shows on November 16-17. On November 18, performances will be at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

From November 16-18, Blue Man Group shows will be at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Carrot Top will have no performances from November 12-19.

Fantasy shows will start at 7 p.m. instead of 10:30 p.m. from November 16-18.

Mandalay Bay

From November 16-18, performances of Michael Jackson One will be scheduled for 2:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

MGM Grand

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club will be dark on November 17-18.

There will be no 9:30 p.m. performance of Jabbawockeez on November 18.

KA will be dark on November 18.

The Underground Theater will be dark from November 15-18.

Mirage

The Beatles LOVE performances on November 16-17 have been rescheduled for 2 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

Shin Lim’s show on November 18 has been canceled.

The resort reported that the volcano show will be dormant through December 8.

The Museum of Illusions will adjust its hours of operation during race week, opening from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 16-18. Final admission on those days will be at 7 p.m.

New York New York

On November 17-18, Mad Apple shows will be scheduled for 2:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Planet Hollywood

Performances of Criss Angel Mindfreak have been canceled for November 16-19.

Sphere

The new venue currently has no shows scheduled for November 15-19.

The Strat

Banachek’s Mind Games will be dark from November 16-18.

iLuminate will be dark from November 16-18.

Treasure Island

On November 17, performances of Mystere will be at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Venetian

There will be no performances of the Atomic Saloon Show on November 18.

Wynn

Awakening will be dark on November 17-18.

