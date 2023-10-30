Las Vegas venues shuffle show schedules during F1 race week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Las Vegas Grand Prix less than three weeks away, prominent shows in Las Vegas have begun to announce changes to their respective schedules.
The changes include cancelations of some performances and adjusted times for others. FOX5 has confirmed that the following changes will take place:
Bellagio
The Cirque du Soleil show O will perform at noon and 2:30 p.m. on November 16-18 instead of its usual 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Cosmopolitan
On November 16-17, there will be 7 p.m. performances of OPM instead of 9 p.m. There will be no show on November 18.
Caesar’s Palace
Absinthe showtimes will be at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on November 17. Shows are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on November 18.
Excalibur
- The Australian Bee Gees Show - A Tribute to the Bee Gees will be dark with no performances scheduled November 16-18.
- The Mac King Comedy Magic Show will be dark from November 12-20.
- Spice Wannabe - The Spice Girls Tribute will be dark from November 16-18.
- Thunder from Down Under performances will be at 9 p.m. from November 16-18, with no shows at 7 p.m. or 11 p.m.
- Tournament of Kings shows will be at 4 p.m. on November 17-18 instead of 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. There will be an additional 6:30 p.m. performance on November 16.
Flamingo
- Piff the Magic Dragon is dark from November 16-19.
- RuPaul’s Drag Race will be dark from November 16-18.
- X Burlesque will be dark from November 16-18.
Horseshoe
- Paranormal Mind Reading Magic is dark from November 15-19.
- Potted Potter is dark from November 16-18.
LINQ
- The 4:30 p.m. shows at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club are canceled on November 16-18.
- Mat Franco performances on November 17-18 are canceled.
Luxor
- America’s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live will have 3:30 p.m. shows on November 16-17. On November 18, performances will be at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
- From November 16-18, Blue Man Group shows will be at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Carrot Top will have no performances from November 12-19.
- Fantasy shows will start at 7 p.m. instead of 10:30 p.m. from November 16-18.
Mandalay Bay
From November 16-18, performances of Michael Jackson One will be scheduled for 2:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
MGM Grand
- Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club will be dark on November 17-18.
- There will be no 9:30 p.m. performance of Jabbawockeez on November 18.
- KA will be dark on November 18.
- The Underground Theater will be dark from November 15-18.
Mirage
- The Beatles LOVE performances on November 16-17 have been rescheduled for 2 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.
- Shin Lim’s show on November 18 has been canceled.
- The resort reported that the volcano show will be dormant through December 8.
The Museum of Illusions will adjust its hours of operation during race week, opening from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 16-18. Final admission on those days will be at 7 p.m.
New York New York
On November 17-18, Mad Apple shows will be scheduled for 2:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Planet Hollywood
Performances of Criss Angel Mindfreak have been canceled for November 16-19.
Sphere
The new venue currently has no shows scheduled for November 15-19.
The Strat
Banachek’s Mind Games will be dark from November 16-18.
iLuminate will be dark from November 16-18.
Treasure Island
On November 17, performances of Mystere will be at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Venetian
There will be no performances of the Atomic Saloon Show on November 18.
Wynn
Awakening will be dark on November 17-18.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.