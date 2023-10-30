Surprise Squad
Las Vegas man arrested for threatening Nevada Senator

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man made his initial appearance in federal court on October 27 for making threatening communications to a United States Senator from Nevada.

According to allegations contained in a criminal complaint, between October 11 and October 19, John Anthony Miller, 43, left numerous threatening voicemails at the office of a United States Senator. On October 17, Miller threatened to assault, kidnap, or murder the Senator.

Additionally, on October 18, at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse in Las Vegas, Miller stated that he was going to see the United States Senator. He refused to fully cooperate with a Court Security Officer and was denied entry into the courthouse. After being refused entry, he “became agitated and started yelling and shouting profanities,” according to court documents.

Miller was arrested on October 26. He is charged with one count of threatening a Federal official. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for November 13 before United States Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah.

United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI Las Vegas Division made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI Las Vegas Division with valuable assistance provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Capitol Police. Assistant United States Attorney Jacob Operskalski is prosecuting the case.

To report suspected threats or violent acts, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or file an online complaint at www.tips.fbi.gov. If someone is in imminent danger or at risk of harm, contact 911 or your local police immediately.

