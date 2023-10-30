Surprise Squad
Henderson police officer shares expertise on handling calls involving people with disabilities

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:31 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson officer is sharing his specialized knowledge about police situations involving people with disabilities, including information that can be crucial when responding to a call.

Officer Seth Coleman is the Assistant Team Leader of the Henderson Police Crisis Negotiation Team.

”Everybody internalizes and deals with crisis differently,” he said. “Our job as an agency is to recognize how that individual is navigating through that crisis and get them through that appropriately and safely. Safely is paramount.”

Officer Coleman helps lead a team of 19 crisis negotiators within Henderson Police.

He focuses on the Americans with Disabilities Act and how it applies to police on the job.

”It’s a civil rights movement for those that are disabled. It ensures equal opportunity and equal involvement in our community settings, and those individuals also deserve that equal care and equal interest by their local police departments,” said Officer Coleman.

Officer Coleman said the Henderson Police Department is working to get all its officers certified in crisis intervention training, which can be crucial in situations involving someone with a physical or cognitive disability.

”A lot of developmental disabilities are considered hidden disabilities, so you may not actually know the person has a disability on board until you have some type of verbal or physical interaction with them or their family,” said Officer Coleman. “So it’s an extremely difficult thing to navigate, and the biggest thing we stress is communicating, ask questions, and if you don’t understand something, ask, and take the time and create the distance, and remember to be accommodating.”

Officer Coleman teaches his team and other police departments across the country to pay attention to facial expressions and other communication cues and to create the time and distance to ensure everyone’s safety.

He even wrote a book on how officers should handle a situation with someone in a wheelchair.

“I would say as a nation, our profession has kind of faltered in getting ADA training. It’s now up and coming and starting to get the spotlight that it deserves, and that’s where I focus my primary attention,” said Officer Coleman.

If you live in Henderson and have someone with a developmental disability in your home, there’s a form you can fill out voluntarily on the city’s website to help equip officers with the information they need before responding to a call.

