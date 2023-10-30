Forecast Outlook - 10/30/23

The first cold snap of the season arrived over the weekend with a strong north wind Saturday night. Morning lows will drop into the 40s over the next couple of days, and highs will remain in the mid-upper 60s through Wednesday. Trick-or-treaters will enjoy a nice cool evening with temperatures dropping into the low 60s Tuesday evening.

Highs will return to the 70s by Thursday, and we’ll be closer to 80 by the weekend under partly cloudy skies.

A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory is in effect now through 5PM Monday for the Colorado River Valley due to the strong north wind a drier air.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect through 8AM this morning for Pahrump and Kingman.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.