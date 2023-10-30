Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook - 10/30/23

The First Cold Snap of the Season
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first cold snap of the season arrived over the weekend with a strong north wind Saturday night. Morning lows will drop into the 40s over the next couple of days, and highs will remain in the mid-upper 60s through Wednesday. Trick-or-treaters will enjoy a nice cool evening with temperatures dropping into the low 60s Tuesday evening.

Highs will return to the 70s by Thursday, and we’ll be closer to 80 by the weekend under partly cloudy skies.

A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory is in effect now through 5PM Monday for the Colorado River Valley due to the strong north wind a drier air.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect through 8AM this morning for Pahrump and Kingman.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Sinking Windsor Park neighborhood in North Las Vegas
Sinking neighborhood: Original Windsor Park residents prepare to finally say goodbye
Metro cracking down on food vendors and photographers at the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign
Crackdown at Welcome to Las Vegas Sign includes street food vendors, tourist photographers
Little Ethiopia is the first cultural district of its kind in Las Vegas
Little Ethiopia celebrates opening of new Las Vegas cultural district
Intersection of Flamingo and Koval where major construction is taking place for big race
F1 road work continues in Las Vegas with race three weeks away

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-10/29/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-10/29/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 10/29/2023
October 27, 2023
Friday, October 27 EVENING weather update