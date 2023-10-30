Surprise Squad
Death Valley roads to reopen Wednesday after damage caused by storm

In the coming months, a contractor will begin permanent road repairs
This picture from Death Valley National Park officials shows the scale of the road damage...
This picture from Death Valley National Park officials shows the scale of the road damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary(Death Valley National Park)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:02 AM PDT
DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Mud Canyon Road and Daylight Pass in Death Valley are set to open once again this Wednesday after repairs have been made to area roads.

Those roads were damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary blowing through the park in late August.

Daylight Pass connects Death Valley National Park to NV-374 and Beatty, Nevada. Park officials say only emergency repairs have been made, so drivers need to use caution.

The park saw 2.2 inches of rain as Hillary blew through. The rainfall on Aug. 20 alone was more than the park gets in an average year, causing flooding that damaged utilities, buildings, and 1,400 miles of roads.

In the coming months, a contractor will begin permanent road repairs, including repaving and selective armoring to protect against future floods.

Death Valley’s hotels, largest campgrounds, primary viewpoints and hikes are open. Drivers should expect gravel patches on paved roads, as well as traffic delays if they are driving through the area.

