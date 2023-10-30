City of Las Vegas seeks proposals for new Civic Plaza retail space

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas announced that it is accepting proposals for retail space at the new Civic Plaza development across the street from City Hall.

According to a media release from the city, The $165 million office development encompasses the entire city block bordered by Main Street, Clark Avenue, First Street and Bonneville Avenue. The entire campus is scheduled to be complete by spring 2025 and it features two office buildings, each with an available retail space of more than 2,500 square feet.

The Downtown Civic Center project was approved earlier this year. For more information and to view the Request For Proposals for these two new retail spaces, please visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/opportunities.

