Forecast Outlook-10/29/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A cold front slipped through the Las Vegas Valley overnight.

Not only will it drop temperatures, it re-enforces the wind for our area through Sunday and will create breezy conditions for Monday.

Wind gusts for the valley o Sunday could hit up to 45 MPH at times.

Temperatures are whole lot cooler as well with the forecast high reaching just 64 degrees.

Windy to breezy conditions linger Sunday night and into Monday.

On Monday temperatures will remain cool, with forecast highs of around 66 degrees. We should be at 75 for this time of the year.

Tuesday lots of sunshine.

There is no rain in our forecast.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.