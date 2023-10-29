Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook-10/29/23

Another Cool Night Ahead & Cooler Start To The Week
By Les Krifaton
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:33 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The cold front that brought us the windy conditions also managed to deliver a punch with our daytime temperatures on Sunday.

We were running about 10 degrees below normal Sunday under clear skies.

In the sun it felt all right but in the shade you could feel the cooler air thanks in part to the windy conditions.

Those winds will begin to ease tonight and into tomorrow morning,

Tuesday, Halloween Day we will remain below normal with our temperatures but at least the wind will be gone.

For Trick Or Treating it will be in the 60′'s between 6 PM and 9 PM.

Wednesday, November 1st we return to the 70′s and we stay there for the remainder of the week and into next weekend.

In fact by next Sunday our daytime high will be in the upper 70′s.

