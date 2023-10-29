Forecast Outlook- 10/29/2023

Gusty wind is bringing the coldest air so far this season into Las Vegas on Sunday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Las Vegas Valley and Pahrump Valley through 11 p.m. Sunday with gusts up to 50 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect through 5 a.m. Monday for Lake Mead down to Laughlin. Gusts up to 60 mph are forecast for the Colorado River Valley.

The wind is coming in from the north, opening up the gates for much colder air around Southern Nevada on Sunday. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 64°. As the wind calms down a bit into Monday morning, temperatures will fall into the low 40s and upper 30s around the Las Vegas Valley. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Pahrump Valley, Sandy Valley, and Amargosa Valley on Monday morning where temperatures will drop into the low 30s. High temperatures Monday afternoon will be running in the mid 60s.

The wind will be much calmer for Halloween with plenty of sunshine and a forecast high of 70° in Las Vegas. Plan on temperatures in the mid to low 60s for trick-or-treating Tuesday evening.

We’ll stay locked in a dry pattern through the rest of the week with high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 70s through the second half of the week.

