Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook- 10/29/2023

Strong Wind and Colder Air Sunday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:29 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gusty wind is bringing the coldest air so far this season into Las Vegas on Sunday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Las Vegas Valley and Pahrump Valley through 11 p.m. Sunday with gusts up to 50 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect through 5 a.m. Monday for Lake Mead down to Laughlin. Gusts up to 60 mph are forecast for the Colorado River Valley.

The wind is coming in from the north, opening up the gates for much colder air around Southern Nevada on Sunday. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 64°. As the wind calms down a bit into Monday morning, temperatures will fall into the low 40s and upper 30s around the Las Vegas Valley. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Pahrump Valley, Sandy Valley, and Amargosa Valley on Monday morning where temperatures will drop into the low 30s. High temperatures Monday afternoon will be running in the mid 60s.

The wind will be much calmer for Halloween with plenty of sunshine and a forecast high of 70° in Las Vegas. Plan on temperatures in the mid to low 60s for trick-or-treating Tuesday evening.

We’ll stay locked in a dry pattern through the rest of the week with high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 70s through the second half of the week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Boulder Highway, Tropicana
Las Vegas police: No arrests made after drug deal leads to deadly shooting along Boulder Highway
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down northbound I-15 at Apex, Nevada troopers say
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down northbound I-15 at Apex, Nevada troopers say
Sinking Windsor Park neighborhood in North Las Vegas
Sinking neighborhood: Original Windsor Park residents prepare to finally say goodbye
Fontainebleau readying $3.7-billion Las Vegas hotel
Fontainebleau readying $3.7B hotel on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

October 27, 2023
Friday, October 27 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 10/28-29/23
October 26, 2023
Thursday, October 26 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 10/27/23