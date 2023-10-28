Woman in abusive relationship rescued by former Las Vegas mayor now sits on SafeNest board

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, but the problem persists throughout the entire year.

Last year law enforcement handled more than 19,000 domestic violence cases and some of them turned out deadly. Lisa Lopez, a realtor in Las Vegas, is one of the survivors, who now sits on the SafeNest board.

She was able to leave an abusive relationship thanks to a support system that included the then-mayor of Las Vegas.

“I got married at a very early age, I was about 15 when I got married. I was just out of high school and I married someone who joined the Navy,” Lopez said.

The young bride soon found herself living in South Carolina.

“I very quickly found myself in a situation where he was physically abusing me within the first three months or so of being married,” she said.

Lopez says she saw no warning signs until moving in with her in-laws when her new husband went to basic training.

“We had gotten into an argument and the brother quite blatantly said, ‘Are you ready to beat her ass?’” she added.

Estranged from her parents, Lisa had no place to turn with her young son.

“I was faced many times with situations where I called the police, and asked for help, and they would come and arrest him, but they would let him to go his captain at the Navy base who would then drive him back home to me,” she explained.

It took a sudden revelation to get the momentum to change her position.

“I remember waking up one morning after a big fight and thinking, ‘My mom would never want me to live like this.’ And, because I had a child at the time, I thought, ‘If I don’t get out, my son is either going to become just like his father, or hate him.’ And I didn’t want either, so I decided to make a move,” she said.

She then moved back to Las Vegas, but her spouse came with her. Lopez said she tried to get a protective order, but the laws didn’t favor the victim back in 1996. Jan Jones, who was the first woman mayor of Las Vegas at the time, took immediate interest in her case.

“She helped me press charges against him, and she helped me get my TPO in order, and she finally helped me basically get rid of him,” Lopez said.

Lopez hopes others don’t give up on a better life.

“I realized that I needed to stop living in the past and letting that become my identity and that I just needed to keep moving forward and that no one was going to come and save me except for myself. So even with the support system, in the end, I had to realize that I had to become the initial or the root of my support system, because everyone can want to help you, but until you want to help yourself, you’re really not going to get as far as you can possibly go in life.”

If you or someone you know needs help escaping an abusive relationship, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

