Las Vegas concert ticket buyers share third-party website sales concerns

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The hottest tickets to various concerts, games and shows often sell out quickly in Las Vegas, but one social media influencer shed light on a problem hundreds encounter: a third-party website ticket purchase that never gets delivered.

“Vegas Pauly C” of @Casinocompwallet on TikTok and Instagram bought a ticket on StubHub to U2 at Sphere. He had to fall in line with customer service when the ticket never materialized, and posted the video on social media.

“There’s nothing you guys can do?,” Pauly C said in the video. “If the transfer hasn’t gone through--it’s technically not your ticket,” the attendant said, noting numerous other hopeful attendees who encounter the same problem on third party sales.

“I paid $500 and I bought a new ticket. Stubhub saw my video on TikTok, called me the next day, apologized and gave me a refund immediately,” Pauly C said.

He bought a different ticket on another third party site to “Sphere Experience featuring Darron Aronofsky’s ‘Postcard from Earth.’” That ticket didn’t work either.

A Sphere spokesperson tells FOX5, they encourage customers to only get U2 tickets through the original vendor, Ticketmaster, and the vendor’s official resale site “Ticketmaster Exchange.” You can buy Sphere Experience tickets through Ticketmaster and vegas.com.

The BBB and other consumer experts advise that buying directly from the box office or original vendor, like Ticketmaster, AXS or Live Nation is always the most secure purchase.

“It’s an emotional gamble, but it’s not a financial gamble. If you can’t get in and you’re willing to take the emotional gamble,” Pauly C advises regarding third-party purchases. Numerous people commented on his social media post that they had similar problems for third-party ticket sales for music festivals or NFL tickets.

Many people successfully buy tickets through third-party seller sites like StubHub -- but you are buying from an individual, and relying on the stranger to transfer your ticket in a designated timeframe.

StubHub resolved similar customer concerns on the BBB website, disclosing the following:

“StubHub is a secondary ticket marketplace which enables fans to buy and sell tickets to sports, concert, theater, and other live entertainment events. We do not own any of the tickets listed on our site. When buyers place an order for tickets, they are purchasing from a third party.

Our FanProtect Guarantee for buyers notes, You will get your tickets in time for the event. Your tickets will be valid for entry. Your tickets will be the same as or comparable to those you ordered. If any of these things do not occur and you comply with applicable policies and timelines, we will find you comparable or better tickets to the event, or offer you a refund of what you paid for your purchase or credit of the same amount for use on a future purchase.”

Some other advice:

Make sure your third-party seller website offers a “money back” guarantee.

Do use a credit card, for easier refund support to dispute charges as needed.

Do make sure you’re on a *real* ticket sale site and not a fake dupe site.

Do cross-check an individual seller on the BBB’s scam tracker , where you can search their phone number, email or even social media or seller handles.

Don’t send money to online strangers, according to Venmo; the app suggest you only deal with Venmo-approved business accounts.

Don’t fall for a price that is too good to be true.

