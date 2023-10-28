F1 road work continues in Las Vegas with race three weeks away

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Las Vegas Grand Prix just three weeks away, road work to prepare for the race continues in Las Vegas.

A timeline of road work, track lighting and temporary bridge installations along what will be the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in advance of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix may be found below. Commuters should anticipate traffic delays and consider alternative routes. Please note that the schedule is subject to change.

F1 road work Oct. 29-Nov. 4 (FOX5)

TRACK LIGHTING INSTALLATION

WHAT : There will be rolling lane closures for the installation of track lighting at the following locations and times.

WHERE AND WHEN :

Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Sands Avenue and Siren’s Cove will experience lane closures and lane reductions, from midnight to 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 30

Spring Mountain eastbound between Fashion Show Mall and Las Vegas Boulevard will experience lane closures and lane reductions, from 9:00 pm. to 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31.

TRACK BARRIER INSTALLATION

WHAT: There will be rolling lane closures for the installation of track barriers and kerbs at the following locations and times.

WHERE AND WHEN:

Sands Avenue eastbound and westbound between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard will experience two lane restrictions and traffic pattern shifts within the existing track barriers for SAFER barrier installation, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily, Sunday, October 29 through Friday, November 3.

Sands Avenue eastbound and westbound between Fashion Show Mall and Las Vegas Boulevard will experience two lane restrictions and traffic pattern shifts from 9:00 p.m. Monday, October 30 to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 31 for the installation of track barriers.

Koval Lane between Flamingo Road and Rochelle Avenue will experience two lane closures from 9:00 p.m. Sunday, October 29 through 6:00 a.m. Monday, October 31 for track barrier staging.

Harmon Avenue eastbound between Audrie Street and Koval Lane will experience two-lane closures from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 31 to 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1 for the installation of track barriers.

Harmon Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Corner will experience lane reductions from midnight Tuesday, October 31 through midnight Wednesday, November 1 for kerb installations and concrete curing.

Sands Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard will experience lane reductions from midnight Thursday, November 2 through midnight, Friday November 3 for kerb installations and concrete curing.

Koval Lane at Westchester Drive will experience lane reductions from midnight Thursday, November 2 through midnight, Friday November 3 for kerb installations and concrete curing.

COMPLETE TRACK BARRIERS - NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN

Once track barrier installation is complete on Koval Lane, there will be partial lane reductions on Koval Lane between Sands Avenue and Harmon Avenue. Cross-street and property access will be maintained leading up to the event.

Once track barrier installation is complete on Sands Avenue, there will be partial lane reductions on Sands Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Manhattan Street. Cross-street and property access will be maintained leading up to the event.

There will be partial lane reductions on Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane. Cross-street access and property access will be maintained leading up to the event.

BELLAGIO GRANDSTAND CONSTRUCTION-RELATED LANE CLOSURES

WHAT : Due to the construction project by MGM Resorts International for the Bellagio Fountain Club and Grandstands, there will be a two-lane closure on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive. The sidewalk in front of Bellagio will be closed.

WHEN : The lane and sidewalk closures in front of Bellagio will be 24/7 through the event. Details on post-event closures will be communicated at a future date.

PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE CLOSURES

WHAT : There will be overnight closures of existing pedestrian bridges to foot traffic for the installation of safety enclosures. Once the safety enclosure installation is complete, the pedestrian bridge will be reopened to regular foot traffic.

WHERE AND WHEN :

Existing pedestrian bridges will be closed to pedestrian traffic from midnight to 9:00 a.m. daily Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3 at the following locations:

The pedestrian bridge between Caesars Palace and Cromwell, crossing over Las Vegas Boulevard.

The pedestrian bridge between The Cosmopolitan and Harmon Retail Corner, crossing over Las Vegas Boulevard.

The pedestrian bridge between Palazzo and Wynn Las Vegas, crossing over Sands Avenue.

RTC ROUTE IMPACTS

WHAT :

Due to track barrier installation on Sands Avenue, Route 119 – Simmons/Koval and Route 203 – Spring Mountain/Desert Inn/Lamb will detour off Sands Avenue.

Due to construction at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, Route 202 – Flamingo and the Centennial Express (CX) will detour off Flamingo Road.

WHEN : Beginning at midnight on Saturday, October 14, until further notice.

FLAMINGO ROAD & AUDRIE TEMPORARY VEHICULAR BRIDGE OPEN TO PUBLIC TRAFFIC

WHAT: The temporary vehicular bridge on Flamingo Road is now open to public vehicular traffic traveling east and westbound on Flamingo Road over the Koval Intersection. Traffic movement details include:

Flamingo Road temporary bridge (FOX5)

Traffic traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road may access the bridge and continue eastbound over the Koval intersection via the bridge. Flamingo Road eastbound traffic may also continue on the street level service lane through the intersection.

Traffic traveling westbound on Flamingo Road may access the bridge and continue westbound over the Koval intersection via the bridge. Flamingo Road westbound traffic may also continue on the street level service lane through the intersection.

Traffic movement on Koval Lane may travel north and southbound through the Flamingo intersection under the temporary bridge as normal.

WHAT : The temporary vehicular bridge on Audrie is now open to public vehicular traffic traveling northbound on Audrie Street over the Harmon Intersection. Traffic movement details include:

Movements upon bridge completion (FOX5)

Traffic traveling northbound on Audrie Street may access the bridge and continue northbound over the Harmon intersection via the bridge.

The Audrie bridge is accessible for northbound traffic via MGM Road from either Las Vegas Boulevard or Koval Lane. Audrie Street is also accessible from Tropicana Avenue.

Southbound traffic on Audrie Street must continue traveling southbound on Audrie Street next to the bridge and must turn right onto Harmon Avenue at the intersection.

Harmon Avenue at the Audrie Street intersection remains open for eastbound and westbound traffic through the intersection.

Westbound traffic on Harmon Avenue may not turn onto Audrie Street in either direction and must continue through the intersection.

Eastbound traffic on Harmon Avenue may continue through the intersection or turn right onto Audrie Street for southbound movement. Eastbound traffic on Harmon may not turn north onto Audrie Street while the bridge is in place.

For the latest details and updates on construction and traffic plans, please visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/local-traffic.

