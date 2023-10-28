Surprise Squad
Crackdown at Welcome to Las Vegas Sign includes street food vendors, tourist photographers

By Kim Passoth
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:45 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 was there Friday afternoon during a crackdown on vendors at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign, not only street food vendors who continue to operate there despite a new ordinance prohibiting them from do so, but also photographers who make money taking tourist photos. Metro officers cleared the area of vendors. Citations were not issued just warnings but FOX5 spoke with one photographer who says last week she did get a ticket.

Yeke Yeke has been taking tourist photos at the Welcome Sign for more than a decade. Yeke studied to become a professional photographer in home country of Hungary and has taken pictures of thousands of people from all over the world over the years. Yeke earns her living off the tips she receives and has never had a problem working at the Welcome Sign until last Friday.

“As I am taking the picture, the lady come down off the hilltop and hand it over for me,” Yeke recounted. Once the tourist handed her money, Yeke says a county representative approached and wrote her a citation. She says she was not the only one. Every other photographer there was also cited. “He say one more time I see you in here, I not only give you a citation, but I will be arrest you. I almost cry,” Yeke explained. Yeke says she is now scared to take pictures at the sign but it’s her main source of income.

“I have to eat, and I have to feed my animals,” Yeke shared.

Yeke recalled she was handed an info sheet on the new street vendor ordinance when she got her citation. On Friday, two food vendors were working at the sign when Metro officers arrived. After asking them to leave, they approached a photographer and told him he also was also not allowed to operate there. “Everybody who I am talking to...everybody say it’s not illegal to accept tips,” Yeke contended.

Metro tells FOX5, starting October 17, 2023, LVMPD officers began enforcing the County’s new ordinance 18.03.020 Prohibition of Sidewalk Vending at the Las Vegas Sign. The ordinance pertains to the sale of food, beverages, or merchandise within 1500 feet of the Las Vegas Sign.

Metro also said it remains illegal in Clark County to take photos for a fee under the below Clark County ordinances and our officers can and will enforce these offenses unrelated to the Sidewalk Vending ordinance:

6.04.130 Conducting Business on the Public Right of Way It is unlawful for any person to sell, peddle, offer to sell or solicit for sale by offering or displaying any merchandise, goods, items, wares, or services on any improved or unimproved portion of a public right-of-way, including private property upon which a limited easement of public access has been granted, in the unincorporated area of Clark County except that which is otherwise expressly permitted by this code or state statute. This prohibition restricts only sales actually occurring or proposed to occur on the aforementioned public right-of-way, and does not prohibit any person from distributing advertisements or other promotional materials designed to encourage commercial transactions at licensed business locations.

6.040.010 License Required It is unlawful for any person, firm, association, partnership or corporation, to commence, carry on, engage in or continue (including the making of deliveries of goods, wares, and merchandise sold elsewhere) in the county, outside the incorporated cities and towns, both within and without unincorporated cities and towns, any business, trade, occupation or employment upon which a license tax is imposed by the terms and provisions of Titles 6, 7 or 8 and for which a license tax is required to be procured by the terms of Titles 6, 7 or 8 without first paying such license tax and procuring such license as hereinafter provided.

