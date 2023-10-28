Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home

A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company for work that reportedly wasn’t ever completed on their home. (Source: KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company they paid for work to be done on their dream home that reportedly wasn’t ever completed.

According to the Bontrager couple, they paid Matt Rollmann, owner of Rollmann Heating and Cooling, $28,825.60 in June of 2022 for a new HVAC system. But, more than a year later, the work still wasn’t being done and they weren’t able to move forward with the new home build.

Earlier this month, Kevin Bontrager reached out to KWCH and the FactFinder12 team for help.

“It’s been very frustrating. I do not have that money in the budget. Right now, we are scrambling to find out what we can do financially to even finish this project. We’re having to redo our financing completely,” Bontrager said.

This week, KWCH reports that Rollmann has returned the money Bontrager paid him for the installation of an HVAC system that was not completed.

Bontrager said he did previously file a police report with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office regarding the situation.

Reno County District Attorney Thomas Stanton said his team is continuing to investigate.

“I was informed that Mr. Rollmann had made restitution to Mr. Bontrager,” Stanton said. “Under Kansas law, the fact a suspect makes restitution does not affect whether a crime was committed. This development will not be determinative of our prosecution decision.”

The DA’s office told the FactFinder12 team that this was not the only case filed against Rollmann and that he had been previously charged with felony theft for taking money for a job and not completing the work.

The FactFinder12 team reported it called Rollmann and left him a voicemail during their initial report, but he did not return their calls.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone who may have had an issue with Rollmann Heating and Cooling to contact its office at 620-694-2735.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Boulder Highway, Tropicana
Las Vegas police: No arrests made after drug deal leads to deadly shooting along Boulder Highway
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down northbound I-15 at Apex, Nevada troopers say
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down northbound I-15 at Apex, Nevada troopers say
Sinking Windsor Park neighborhood in North Las Vegas
Sinking neighborhood: Original Windsor Park residents prepare to finally say goodbye
Fontainebleau readying $3.7-billion Las Vegas hotel
Fontainebleau readying $3.7B hotel on Las Vegas Strip
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Pence: I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today. (Source: Pool)
Pence suspends campaign effective Saturday
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Maine mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
AP Sources: Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford