Nevada cannabis board approves lounges, streamlines regulations

Generic photo of cannabis lounge
Generic photo of cannabis lounge(FOX5 File)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:09 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The State of Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board approved licenses for half a dozen consumption lounges and began implementing changes to streamline the agency’s procedures.

The moves came during a meeting on October 24. The regulatory tweaks came on the heels of Gov. Joe Lombardo‘s executive order directing all executive branch departments to provide a report explaining how its operations could be improved.

First independent cannabis consumption lounge license approved in Nevada, first lounges could open this fall

One such change includes replacing cannabis establishment license numbers with identification numbers. That number is required to appear on labels of cannabis products.

The board also removed certain language from regulations and repealed some sections entirely.

Consumption lounges were approved for NevadaPURE, Desert Evolution, TGIG, Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings and Higher Archy.

