Major progress on grandstands for F1 race outside the Bellagio
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Grandstands outside the Bellagio for the Formula 1 race look nearly complete.
There wasn’t much of anything there just over 30 days ago. FOX5 has been watching the area closely, and just over a month ago, there were only two metal shell structures in place. The sidewalk at the Bellagio has been closed to build the grandstands.
The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 runs from November 16-18.
