Las Vegas police: No arrests made after drug deal leads to deadly shooting along Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating a homicide early Friday morning in the east valley.

According to LVMPD, the call came in just before midnight Thursday night at an apartment complex along Boulder Highway near Tropicana Avenue.

Police believe a drug deal led up to the deadly shooting.

They say the suspects shot into someone’s car. That driver and their passenger drove down the street and flagged police. The driver died after police arrived.

So far no arrests have been made and no word on what led up to the incident.

Boulder Highway has been shut down for several hours between Tropicana and Missouri Avenues for the investigation.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

