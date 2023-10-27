Las Vegas man sentenced to federal prison for child exploitation images

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident was sentenced by United States District Judge Gloria M. Navarro to 97 months in prison followed by lifetime supervised release for receiving over 125 images of child exploitation on his cell phone.

According to court documents, on March 14, 2022, Joshua Kenneth Eshe, 34, visited a website known for prostitution advertisements and contacted the poster of an advertisement. He solicited who he believed was a 15-year-old child to have sex with him and agreed to pay $100 for sex with the child.

Eshe arranged to meet the child at a hotel and he was arrested by law enforcement upon arriving at the room. During a search of Eshe’s cell phone, investigators discovered that Eshe had received 126 images and four videos of child pornography.

Eshe pleaded guilty in June to one count of receipt of child pornography. He is required to register as a sex offender and keep the registration current.

United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement. The case was investigated by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Supriya Prasad prosecuted the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood and for information about internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

