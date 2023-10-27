Surprise Squad
Las Vegas livestock farm to host pumpkin recycling donations

Farm animals enjoy leftover pumpkins
Farm animals enjoy leftover pumpkins(Aubrey Urbanowicz)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With spooky season drawing to a close next week, Las Vegas Livestock announced that it will host pumpkin recycling donations at a pair of valley locations.

According to a social media post, the pumpkins will be transformed into nutritious livestock feed for the farm’s pigs. Those donating pumpkins are asked to remove paint and wax first.

“By recycling your pumpkins, you’re reducing waste in landfills and helping us create a more sustainable future,” the farm noted.

🐷🎃Pumpkin Recycling in Las Vegas! 🎃🐷 As the spooky season comes to an end, we're excited to announce that our pig farm...

Posted by Las Vegas Livestock on Friday, October 27, 2023

The two drop-off locations are Gilcrease Orchard at 7800 N Tenaya and Rebel Recycling Center, UNLV, Off of Flamingo between Claymont St and University Center Dr. Drop off days run from Oct. 27 through Nov. 4.

