Homeland Security upgrades Las Vegas Grand Prix security rating

A rendering is shown of the F1 track for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The aerial view rendering...
A rendering is shown of the F1 track for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The aerial view rendering shows the Paddock and E. Harmon Zone.(F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has upgraded the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix (LVGP) security rating to a Level Two, which will provide increased security support for the upcoming race weekend.

According to a media release, Rep. Titus “has pushed for a Level Two rating over the past year, including sending support letters to and speaking with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting this upgrade.” Congresswoman Titus also hosted a congressional briefing on Formula 1.

Winner’s stage for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix to be located in front of Bellagio Fountains

“This is welcome news for local law enforcement, businesses, and tourism leaders who have worked to make this upcoming event successful,” said Rep. Titus. “I have pushed for a Level Two rating for over a year, and I’m pleased to see that these efforts were fruitful after continued coordination with DHS. It’s critical that we have this increased security support for the benefit of our community and the safety of race attendees and participants.”

The Department of Homeland Security gives security ratings to certain planned and high-profile events hosted by state, local, or private entities. The ratings, given on a scale of 1 to 5, determine how much supplemental federal support is needed to secure these large-scale events.

The LVGP was previously awarded a Level Three, but has received an upgrade. A Level Two rating is given to events of significant national and international importance that require a heightened level of federal interagency security support.

