Forecast Outlook - 10/27/23

We’ll see some clouds pass through on Friday for Nevada Day (Observed) with high temperatures holding in the mid-70s. Stronger wind and colder air are still on track for the weekend.

A cold system dives in from the north this weekend. We’ll go from a forecast high of 72° Saturday down to 64° on Sunday. Showers will stay east of the Las Vegas Valley, but we won’t escape the gusty wind. A strong north wind will pick up on Saturday afternoon through Sunday with gusts in the 40-50 mph range. A High Wind Watch is in effect for Saturday evening through Sunday evening with wind gusts up to 60 MPH possible along the Colorado River Valley.

The cold air stays with us into early next week with Monday and Tuesday holding in the 60s for highs. Morning lows will be in the 40s and upper 30s around the Las Vegas Valley. Skies will be mostly clear on Halloween with temperatures in the mid to low 60s for trick-or-treating Tuesday evening.

