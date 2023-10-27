Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down northbound I-15 at Apex, Nevada troopers say

Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the Las Vegas Valley just after 3 Friday morning.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:14 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the Las Vegas Valley just after 3 Friday morning.

According to highway patrol, two vehicles traveling northbound on I-15 just north of Apex struck a man who was walking in the far-left travel lane. It is unknown why the man was walking in the vehicle lanes.

Troopers have closed down I=15 northbound at Apex and the Apex on-ramp. Traffic is being diverted to SR604 (Las Vegs Blvd) to bypass up to US93.

The pedestrian died on scene. The drivers of both vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by...
2-year-old boy dies after being accidentally run over by father, authorities say
Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects in connection to $20,000 in theft from a mall
Las Vegas police looking for suspects in $20K Meadows Mall theft
New film funded by the city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building
Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas offers free entry to Nevada residents for Kefauver Day
Culinary Union workers were arrested during a planned act of "civil disobedience" on the Las...
Dozens of Culinary Union members arrested in act of ‘civil disobedience’ on Las Vegas Strip
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Latest News

Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian northeast...
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down northbound I-15 at Apex, Nevada troopers say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating a homicide early Friday...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Boulder Highway, Tropicana
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Boulder Highway, Tropicana
Las Vegas police: No arrests made after drug deal leads to deadly shooting along Boulder Highway
CCSD students receive emails from hackers
CCSD students receive emails from hackers