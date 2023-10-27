Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down northbound I-15 at Apex, Nevada troopers say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the Las Vegas Valley just after 3 Friday morning.

According to highway patrol, two vehicles traveling northbound on I-15 just north of Apex struck a man who was walking in the far-left travel lane. It is unknown why the man was walking in the vehicle lanes.

#Fatal IRI5 northbound at Apex closed for a fatal crash. SR604 (Las Vegas Blvd) is open to bypass up to US93. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) October 27, 2023

Troopers have closed down I=15 northbound at Apex and the Apex on-ramp. Traffic is being diverted to SR604 (Las Vegs Blvd) to bypass up to US93.

The pedestrian died on scene. The drivers of both vehicles sustained minor injuries.

