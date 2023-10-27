Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

DC murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after 7 weeks on the run

Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington...
Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington University's hospital in early September, was captured after seven weeks on the run.(Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped custody in September, forcing an hours-long shelter-in-place order at George Washington University.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department announced that Christopher Haynes, 30, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in nearby Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Haynes was originally arrested on Sept. 6 in connection with the Aug. 12 murder of 33-year-old Brent Hayward at a northeast D.C. gas station. But shortly after his arrest, Haynes complained of an ankle injury and was taken by officers to George Washington University Hospital.

While he was being handcuffed to a hospital gurney, police said Haynes assaulted an officer and fled, leading to the shelter-in-place order on the university campus and an extended search. MPD chief Pamela Smith later acknowledged that the officers had not properly secured Haynes, providing an opportunity for his escape.

Police later released a home surveillance video showing Haynes immediately after his escape, walking through an area backyard wearing a black T-shirt and gray briefs. But despite a $30,000 reward offered for information leading to his capture, Haynes remained at large for nearly two months.

Police would not comment on how they tracked Haynes, and would not say if anyone was suspected of helping him remain hidden for so long. He will now face additional charges relating to his escape, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by...
2-year-old boy dies after being accidentally run over by father, authorities say
Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects in connection to $20,000 in theft from a mall
Las Vegas police looking for suspects in $20K Meadows Mall theft
New film funded by the city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building
Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas offers free entry to Nevada residents for Kefauver Day
Culinary Union workers were arrested during a planned act of "civil disobedience" on the Las...
Dozens of Culinary Union members arrested in act of ‘civil disobedience’ on Las Vegas Strip
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Latest News

Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing. (CNN/Pool via Local...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Maine shooting news conference
Northwestern State has canceled its football season in the wake of a player’s shooting death.
University cancels its football season, head coach resigns after player dies in shooting
FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka...
Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial; daughter Ivanka also will testify
Fresh off a WNBA championship, she appeared at Dick's Sporting Goods
Aces guard Jackie Young signs autographs for fans
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims