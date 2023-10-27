Changes coming to 911 calls to address paramedic shortage, growing call volumes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Changes are coming to types of 911 calls and required staffing across Clark County, and ambulance companies tell FOX5 it will lead to faster response times or more ambulances in your area.

The changes initiated by Clark County Fire, part of a nationwide trend in 911 response, are meant to manage a growing Valley population amid a rise in 911 calls and a shortage of paramedics.

For years, Clark County has had only one type of 911 call: “Advanced Life Support,” requiring a paramedic on board every ambulance to handle the most critical calls, from chest pain to cardiac arrest.

However, Deputy Fire Chief Jennifer Wyatt tells FOX5, out of 136,000 to 150,000 calls to 911 a year, less than half were transported. Many responses would be classified as “Basic.”

Starting in November, 911 dispatch will add a type of call dubbed “Intermediate Life Support” for less urgent calls, which require a minimum staffing of an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician or AEMT. “Intermediate” calls could range from a request for transport, a broken bone, or heat exhaustion.

After a nationwide push to educate more first responders, Many AEMTs have recently graduated and entered the field. It takes at least a year to 18 months or more to become a paramedic and complete necessary education and training.

“We have 1,400 paramedics to serve the entire Valley. The shortage that we are seeing isn’t exclusive to Southern Nevada; its nationwide,” Damon Schilling with AMR and Medic West explained to FOX5 in July. In late summer, American Medical Response and Medic West, which operate under Mercy Inc., started to reserve paramedics for the most serious medical calls and dispatched Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians for other calls. The changes come under the supervision and approval of county officials and the Clark County Fire Department.

“Match the patient with the acuity call. Chest pain? a paramedic. Flu-like symptoms? An AEMT. Paramedics run those higher acuity calls,” Schilling said then. Schilling tells FOX5 Wednesday, his agencies approve the measure. Medic West had already implemented the strategy in North Las Vegas.

Community Ambulance’s Glen Simpson tells FOX5 what other less-urgent calls his agency gets daily.

“Some of those Bravo level responses include heat or cold exposure, as well as animal bites,” Simpson tells FOX5,, describing calls that an AEMT can handle. “There’s patients that are being discharged that need to be moved from hospital to home or to a rehab facility on a daily basis,” he said.

Simpson said the agency has had success with staffing paramedics, but there’s always a need for these crucial first responders—and a need to grow the capacity of the agency. More AEMTs in the field can help them cover more ground.

“We get 30,000-plus calls a year just in our Resort Corridor. Getting from one side of the Boulevard to the other side of the Boulevard is challenging in itself. We’re working to adapt our robust EMS system that we have; we’re trying to take it a step further,” Simpson said.

It will be up to 911 dispatch to match the call with the necessary response. If a ambulance needs a higher-level response in the field, it can call for backup, Deputy Fire Chief Wyatt said.

