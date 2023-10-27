CCSD cooperating with FBI on cyberattack investigation, students report emails from hackers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - – FOX5 continues to track the impact of the cyberattack on the Clark County School District that’s impacted every student and staff member. Thursday night, students reported they are now getting emails directly from the hackers. The district now tells FOX5 that the FBI is involved in the investigation.

“The email was more of less discussing how CCSD has failed to keep their security intact… how over the last year they’ve used the same birthday password… and how the ransom was only half of Jara’s paycheck,” relayed Aaliyah Liburd an 8th grade student at Del Webb Middle School who shared screenshots of the message. Liburd says that what the hackers said was accurate regarding her initial password given by CCSD being her birthday. The email also threatened to release all student information obtained in the hack that’s been going on for weeks. The ongoing impact, learning platforms down and access to classwork from home cutoff, has been hard on Liburd.

“Me personally it has been pretty tough because.... I’m a student athlete… not having access to Canvas has really messed things up,” Liburd contended. Liburd is more worried about her grades and catching up on schoolwork than what the hackers may do with her information.

“I’m only 14. I don’t know what they are going to do with the information... I don’t really know what they can do with kid’s information,” Liburd said.

FOX5 did reach out to the district this week asking a number of questions related to the hack: Why did it take two weeks to alert the public? How does this affect teachers’ and students’ private information? What is being done to fix the problem? Does the district know what information was compromised? Is there still a threat in place? Those questions were not directly answered.

Shortly before 5PM Thursday, The Clark County School District released a statement saying that it is cooperating with the FBI following a recent cyberattack.

“The investigation into the October 5, 2023, cybersecurity incident is ongoing. CCSD continues our engagement with a team of forensic experts to investigate this incident and operate within a safe online environment. CCSD is cooperating fully with the current FBI investigation.”

Clark County School District, October 26

The district said that it is still working to identify those affected by the incident.

“Rest assured that we are committed to sharing information as it becomes available,” CCSD said.

It added that affected individuals identified by CCSD will receive a notification letter via first-class mail outlining steps to protect their information. No reports of related identity theft since the discovery of the incident have been made to CCSD.

Those with questions can call a dedicated assistance line at 888-566-5512 between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

