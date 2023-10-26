Surprise Squad
USPS offers $150K reward for info on suspects in robbery of northwest Las Vegas letter carrier

The USPS is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects who robbed a letter carrier earlier this week.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:15 PM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects who robbed a letter carrier earlier this week in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to the USPS, the incident took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday near 4458 N. Yellow Harbor Street.

Information provided by the public will be kept confidential and could result in a reward of up to $150,000 if the information leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, authorities said.

According to the release, robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

USPS offering $150K reward for info on suspect in robbery of northwest Las Vegas letter carrier
USPS offering $150K reward for info on suspect in robbery of northwest Las Vegas letter carrier(U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

