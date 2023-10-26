Las Vegas street food vendors express concerns about new regulations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new state law requires local jurisdictions throughout Nevada like Clark County create a path to legitimize countless small businesses: street food vendors.

After task force on street food vendors met for the first time Tuesday, Make the Road Nevada a group advocating for the rights of vendors hosted a town hall in East Las Vegas on Wednesday at the Whitney Recreation Center to get correct and update information to vendors and get their feedback.

By next summer, vendors will be able to get permits the first time, breaking down old barriers. FOX5 spoke with one vendor who said it has long been her dream to run a legitimate small business.

Marle Rosales has been a street vendor in Vegas for six years selling corn, fruit cups, and tamales.

“She feels a little bit overwhelmed with the information that she was provided...Right now, there is a lot of information out there,” a translator expressed on behalf of Rosales. Rosales worries about all the steps it will take to get a license and the cost.

“She is afraid that she may not be able to do this with everything that they are putting out there…There is a lot of requirements she would like to review and that is why she is here actually...The economic side of it is something that is very concerning for her because if the requirement are too expensive, she is not going to be able to get it,” said the translator. Rosales also worries about a restriction that would keep her from selling within 500 to 1000 feet of schools, churches or parks.

“We have people that are there with their children they want to get an elote, a corn, or they want to get aguas frescas, a good juice,” the translator conveyed.

Michael Kagan, Director of UNLV’s Immigration Clinic was also at the meeting to offer advice to vendors. Kagan shared tens of thousands of people in the Vegas area do not have the immigration papers they need and may be scared to seek a license, but he does not want immigration status to stop them.

Clark County’s new ordinance prohibits street food vending in certain areas including the Strip, the Welcome to Fabolous Las Vegas Sign, and around new major sports arenas like Allegiant as shown on this map. Learn more here: Clark County Sidewalk Vendors Information

A second ordinance to establish rules on licensing requirements and fees for vendors in Clark County could be introduced as early as January.

