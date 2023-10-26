Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

As rainy winter season nears, Maui in a race against time to avoid a ‘second disaster’

State House Finance Committee members are on Maui this week to tour fire-devastated areas and...
State House Finance Committee members are on Maui this week to tour fire-devastated areas and say the coming rainy season could be dangerous.(DLNR)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:02 PM PDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:43 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State House Finance Committee members are on Maui this week to tour fire-devastated areas and say the coming rainy season could be dangerous.

State Rep. Kyle Yamashita, who represents the Upcountry area, said there’s a potential for a “second disaster” as heavy rains fall on burned areas, triggering flash floods.

With all the thousands of burned acres, many of which are Upcountry, the land is now exposed and unstable. Experts said it is a race against time because it is expected to be a rainy winter.

“We’re trying to do something as fast as we can through all our federal processes,” said John Mathews, assistant director of Engineering for U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service Pacific Island Area.

“We are trying to help revegetate the landscape. We are trying to protect downstream and we are trying to put it back to at least something close to what it was, if not better.”

After the August fires, approximately 12,000 acres of land is now exposed with no vegetation cover. Heavy rains could wash downhill and ultimately into the ocean.

Officials want to mitigate that by helping with vegetation restoration.

They said they would like to plant only native plants, but that is not realistic.

“We are very supportive of the idea of planting native grasses, native shrubs, native trees,” said Michael Constantinides, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service assistant director for Technology. “The practical reality is that there’s probably not enough planting material.”

Constantinides say there is not enough native plants, grasses, trees and shrubs to cover the acreage that’s burned. He said planting non-native plants is better than doing nothing at all.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by...
2-year-old boy dies after being accidentally run over by father, authorities say
Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects in connection to $20,000 in theft from a mall
Las Vegas police looking for suspects in $20K Meadows Mall theft
New film funded by the city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building
Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas offers free entry to Nevada residents for Kefauver Day
Culinary Union workers were arrested during a planned act of "civil disobedience" on the Las...
Dozens of Culinary Union members arrested in act of ‘civil disobedience’ on Las Vegas Strip
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Latest News

Fresh off a WNBA championship, she appeared at Dick's Sporting Goods
Aces guard Jackie Young signs autographs for fans
The Mob Museum in Las Vegas hosted a panel called Racing and Racketeers.
A look back at history of racing in Las Vegas and criminal elements behind it
The local nonprofit Candlelighters held a 25th-anniversary celebration as it continues to fight...
Halloween Bash at Allegiant Stadium
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down northbound I-15 at Apex, Nevada troopers say
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down northbound I-15 at Apex, Nevada troopers say
Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian northeast...
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down northbound I-15 at Apex, Nevada troopers say