Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Pros and cons of balance transfer credit cards to pay off debt

43% of those who carry credit card balances do not know their interest rate
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:56 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Using a balance transfer offer to pay down credit cards can be a smart move, but 37% of people in debt are unaware of the option, according to a Bankrate survey.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) says a balance transfer allows consumers to move an existing credit debt from a high-interest account to either a zero-percent card or a card with a much lower interest rate, sometimes for a fee.

Nathan Grant, a senior finance industry analyst with MoneyTips, said it ultimately helps chip away at the balance, even if the offer is for a limited time.

“So when it comes to using balance transfers, it’s going to help you pay a lot less in interest overall,” Grant said. “It is going to speed up the repayment process and you really want to just know exactly how it works.”

Grant said there are two things to consider:

There’s typically a balance transfer fee: anywhere from three to five percent of the balance that is moving to the new card. Use an online balance transfer calculator to make sure it’s a good deal.

Debt cannot be moved within the same institution: borrowers must move balances to a different bank. For example, debt cannot be moved from one Chase card to another Chase card.

“What I recommend is looking at the promotional period, let’s say you get approved for a year, look at your remaining balance that you transferred over, divide that up by the number of months that, you know the promotional period’s going to be in,” Grant advised. “See if that’s something you can manage in your budget, because if you can, then you can kind of set it and forget it.”

Grant said the strategy is to either pay off or pay down as much as possible during the promotional period before the regular interest rate kicks in.

He said everyone’s situation is different. Consumers can talk to a local banker, credit union, or financial advisor to figure out if a balance transfer is a good option for them.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by...
2-year-old boy dies after being accidentally run over by father, authorities say
Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects in connection to $20,000 in theft from a mall
Las Vegas police looking for suspects in $20K Meadows Mall theft
New film funded by the city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building
Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas offers free entry to Nevada residents for Kefauver Day
Culinary Union workers were arrested during a planned act of "civil disobedience" on the Las...
Dozens of Culinary Union members arrested in act of ‘civil disobedience’ on Las Vegas Strip
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say