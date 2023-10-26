Surprise Squad
Police department introduces new K-9 puppy named Cooper

A Kentucky police department has welcomed its newest K-9 recruit named Cooper.
A Kentucky police department has welcomed its newest K-9 recruit named Cooper.(Dayton Police K-9 Fund)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A police department in Kentucky has a new K-9 recruit named Cooper.

The Labrador puppy was born just last month at Bucks Run Labradors.

Dayton Police Officer Robert Spears picked the pup out of the litter and named him Cooper.

K-9 Cooper is pictured with his handler Officer Robert Spears.
According to Spears, his new partner will be a single-purpose K-9 trained to detect narcotics while also being involved with community outreach programs.

“We chose a Labrador so that he could be involved with the community. He will get to go to all the city events and interact with the people he serves,” Spears said.

Cooper is expected to start training in the next few weeks.

“He will be on the road with me for a couple of shifts a week to get used to the car and get socialized,” Spears said. “He will start obedience training shortly after that.”

Spears said Cooper will also be coming home with him and when he turns 6 months old, they will see if he is mature enough to start the narcotics training.

Cooper should be on the road working full-time by next summer, Spears said.

A Kentucky police department has welcomed a new K-9 named Cooper.
The new K-9 pup was donated to the police department by the breeder. Cooper’s medical care will also be covered, and his food will be provided by Pet Wants in Fort Thomas.

Spears said the police department and the community have helped pair them together.

