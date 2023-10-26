North Las Vegas police seeking public assistance with two related shootings

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance for any information on two shootings that appeared to target a residence in the area of Centennial Parkway and Lawrence Street.

According to a media release from the department, the first shooting happened on Aug. 18 at 11:24 p.m. and the second was on Oct. 25 at 3:01 a.m.

Detectives are actively pursuing several leads but are seeking the public’s assistance with any additional information and asking residents in that area to check their home security cameras for footage related to these incidents.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

