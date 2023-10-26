Surprise Squad
North Las Vegas police seeking public assistance with two related shootings

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance for any information on two shootings that appeared to target a residence in the area of Centennial Parkway and Lawrence Street.

According to a media release from the department, the first shooting happened on Aug. 18 at 11:24 p.m. and the second was on Oct. 25 at 3:01 a.m.

Detectives are actively pursuing several leads but are seeking the public’s assistance with any additional information and asking residents in that area to check their home security cameras for footage related to these incidents.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

