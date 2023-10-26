Surprise Squad
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in deadly stabbing

Leo Paredes, 34
Leo Paredes, 34(North Las Vegas Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24 at approximately 5:30 a.m., North Las Vegas police officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the intersection of Owens Ave. and Stocker St. Officers found an adult male, believed to be in his mid 30s, suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and the victim was taken to UMC Trauma Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

NLVPD Homicide Detectives took over the investigation and identified 34-year-old Leo Paredes as a suspect in this case. On Oct. 26, Paredes was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers in the area of Bonanza Rd. and F St.

NLVPD homicide detectives booked Paredes into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

