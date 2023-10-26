Las Vegas nonprofit accepting donations of winter clothes ahead of colder months

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As it gets colder outside, a local nonprofit is asking for warm donations to help the clients they serve.

Project 150 helps high school students dealing with homelessness. Students only need a school ID to be able to shop at the boutique and get five free outfits a month, as well as food and hygiene items.

Senia Roybal, programs manager for Project 150 said they help thousands of students who are struggling in their home life.

“It could be going without food,” Roybal said. “Going without the proper attire. Wearing the exact same clothes every single day and having to be bullied for it. So we’re just hoping to make it a little lighter for them and let them focus on their education.”

Project 150 accepts donations for new and gently used winter clothes 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. everyday at both of their boutiques. Click here for more information.

