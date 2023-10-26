Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Grand jury indicts Illinois man on hate crime, murder charges in attack on Muslim mom, son

This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On American Islamic Relations, shows Wadea Al-Fayoume. A Palestinian-American woman seriously injured in a suspected hate crime that left her 6-year-old son dead in a suburb of Chicago is asking the public to “pray for peace” as she recuperates from her injuries. Hanaan Shahin issued a statement Tuesday through the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations after meeting with the group’s executive director a day earlier. (CAIR-Chicago via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A man accused of murder, attempted murder and a hate crime in an attack on a Palestinian-American woman and her son was indicted Thursday by an Illinois grand jury.

The eight-count indictment against Joseph Czuba, 71, tracks the charges that were filed soon after the fatal stabbing of Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, and the wounding of Hanaan Shahin on Oct. 14. Authorities said the victims were targeted because of their Muslim faith.

Shahin told police that Czuba, her landlord in Plainfield in Will County, was upset over the Israel-Hamas war and attacked them after she had urged him to “pray for peace.”

Shahin, 32, is recovering from multiple stab wounds. Hundreds of people attended her son’s funeral on Oct. 16.

The murder charge in the indictment against Czuba describes the boy’s death as the result of “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior.”

Defense attorney George Lenard has said he won’t comment on the case outside court. Czuba, who is in jail, is expected to return to court Monday in Joliet, 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Earlier this week, Shahin issued a statement through the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. She asked the public to “pray for peace” and said her son was her best friend.

The stabbings are part of rising hostility against Muslims and Palestinians in the U.S. since Hamas attacked Israel. Elsewhere in Illinois, a Chicago-area man was charged with a hate crime in an assault against two Muslims, and an Islamic day school canceled class after receiving threats.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by...
2-year-old boy dies after being accidentally run over by father, authorities say
Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects in connection to $20,000 in theft from a mall
Las Vegas police looking for suspects in $20K Meadows Mall theft
New film funded by the city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building
Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas offers free entry to Nevada residents for Kefauver Day
Culinary Union workers were arrested during a planned act of "civil disobedience" on the Las...
Dozens of Culinary Union members arrested in act of ‘civil disobedience’ on Las Vegas Strip
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Latest News

Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing.
LIVE: Maine mass shooting news conference
Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington...
DC murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after 7 weeks on the run
Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in...
Country music star Darius Rucker honored with humanitarian award
FILE - President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.
Biden talks with Chinese foreign minister as he prepares for potential meeting with Xi
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Insignia 6-Quart...
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries