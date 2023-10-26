Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Golden Knights look to extend win streak in matchup with Blackhawks

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates at the bench after...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates at the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:51 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights will look to extend their win streak in Friday’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks (2-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Las Vegas, Nevada; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to break their three-game skid with a victory against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas had a 51-22-9 record overall and a 34-18-1 record at home last season. The Golden Knights allowed 2.7 goals per game while scoring 3.3 last season.

Chicago had a 26-49-7 record overall and a 12-26-3 record on the road last season. The Blackhawks scored 202 total goals last season (38 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (face).

Blackhawks: Philipp Kurashev: out (wrist), Taylor Hall: out (shoulder), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Colton Dach: out (ankle).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by...
2-year-old boy dies after being accidentally run over by father, authorities say
Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects in connection to $20,000 in theft from a mall
Las Vegas police looking for suspects in $20K Meadows Mall theft
New film funded by the city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building
Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas offers free entry to Nevada residents for Kefauver Day
Culinary Union workers were arrested during a planned act of "civil disobedience" on the Las...
Dozens of Culinary Union members arrested in act of ‘civil disobedience’ on Las Vegas Strip
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates at the bench after...
Golden Knights ask fans to wear white for Nevada Day game
Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel makes $40K donation to Best Buddies
Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel makes $40K donation to Best Buddies
A Golden Knights watch party is held at Water Street Plaza in Henderson
Henderson hosting Golden Knights watch party Saturday at Water Street Plaza
The exterior of the Fiesta ice arena in North Las Vegas is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Golden Knights to manage ice rink in North Las Vegas