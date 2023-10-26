Golden Knights look to extend win streak in matchup with Blackhawks

(AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights will look to extend their win streak in Friday’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks (2-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Las Vegas, Nevada; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to break their three-game skid with a victory against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas had a 51-22-9 record overall and a 34-18-1 record at home last season. The Golden Knights allowed 2.7 goals per game while scoring 3.3 last season.

Chicago had a 26-49-7 record overall and a 12-26-3 record on the road last season. The Blackhawks scored 202 total goals last season (38 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (face).

Blackhawks: Philipp Kurashev: out (wrist), Taylor Hall: out (shoulder), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Colton Dach: out (ankle).

