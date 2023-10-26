Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel makes $40K donation to Best Buddies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights on Thursday shared that forward Jack Eichel has made a $40,000 donation to Best Buddies International.

Nonprofit Best Buddies is “dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” the team noted in a news release.

The donation was announced as part of an event in which 50 Best Buddies participants from the group’s Nevada chapter were able to watch the Golden Knights practice and take part in trick-or-treating with Eichel and his teammates.

“I have worked with Best Buddies in my home state of Massachusetts and in Buffalo, and it was important to me to make this connection here in my new home of Vegas,” Eichel said. “I am fortunate to be able to make this donation but most of all look forward to continuing this relationship and building upon the friendships my teammates and I made today.”

