Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel makes $40K donation to Best Buddies

Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel makes $40K donation to Best Buddies
Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel makes $40K donation to Best Buddies(Vegas Golden Knights)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights on Thursday shared that forward Jack Eichel has made a $40,000 donation to Best Buddies International.

Nonprofit Best Buddies is “dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” the team noted in a news release.

The donation was announced as part of an event in which 50 Best Buddies participants from the group’s Nevada chapter were able to watch the Golden Knights practice and take part in trick-or-treating with Eichel and his teammates.

“I have worked with Best Buddies in my home state of Massachusetts and in Buffalo, and it was important to me to make this connection here in my new home of Vegas,” Eichel said. “I am fortunate to be able to make this donation but most of all look forward to continuing this relationship and building upon the friendships my teammates and I made today.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by...
2-year-old boy dies after being accidentally run over by father, authorities say
Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects in connection to $20,000 in theft from a mall
Las Vegas police looking for suspects in $20K Meadows Mall theft
New film funded by the city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building
Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas offers free entry to Nevada residents for Kefauver Day
Culinary Union workers were arrested during a planned act of "civil disobedience" on the Las...
Dozens of Culinary Union members arrested in act of ‘civil disobedience’ on Las Vegas Strip
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates at the bench after...
Golden Knights ask fans to wear white for Nevada Day game
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates at the bench after...
Golden Knights look to extend win streak in matchup with Blackhawks
A Golden Knights watch party is held at Water Street Plaza in Henderson
Henderson hosting Golden Knights watch party Saturday at Water Street Plaza
The exterior of the Fiesta ice arena in North Las Vegas is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Golden Knights to manage ice rink in North Las Vegas