Golden Knights ask fans to wear white for Nevada Day game

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates at the bench after...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates at the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights announced the team’s plans for Nevada Day, and they include a planned whiteout of T-Mobile Arena.

VGK faces the Chicago Blackhawks with a scheduled start time of 3 p.m. on Friday.

“Fans at T-Mobile Arena are encouraged to wear white as the team will also be wearing white during the home contest on Friday.”

Vegas Golden Knights, October 26

Fans can expect mascots from sports teams across Nevada to join Chance at The Fortress on Friday as the Golden Knights celebrate all the great teams that make up the Silver State. The Aviator, Spruce the Goose, Raider Rusher, and Cash the Soccer Rocker will all be available for photo opportunities outside of Sections 9 and 10 up until puck drop.

The Golden Knights will have specialty jerseys that are player-signed and available for auction. To participate in the auction, fans can visit NevadaDay.givesmart.com or text “NevadaDay” to 76278.

The auction will begin at 1:45 p.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. on Friday. Fans attending the game can visit the concourse at Sections 11 and 12 to see the jerseys in person. Additional items such as pucks and t-shirts will be available for purchase at The Arsenal starting on Thursday, October 26, to celebrate Nevada Day.

As of this writing, a limited number of standing-room-only tickets are still available for Friday’s game at this link. All SRO tickets start at $45 a ticket. All-inclusive options can also be found starting at $105 a ticket.

The Golden Knights are off to a 7-0 start, the best ever for a defending Stanley Cup champ.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

