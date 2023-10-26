Surprise Squad
Fire departments to conduct joint hazmat training exercise Thursday in Henderson

A Las Vegas Fire Department truck is seen. (Eric Green/FOX5)
A Las Vegas Fire Department truck is seen. (Eric Green/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:11 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southern Nevada fire departments are advising residents that they will be holding a joint training exercise Thursday afternoon in Henderson.

According to a news release, personnel from the Henderson and Las Vegas fire departments will participate in a hazmat training exercise at NV Energy Clark Generating Station, near Russell Road and Stephanie Street, starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

“Media, residents and businesses in the area are advised not to be alarmed if they spot heavy fire and police activity and firefighters dressed in Level A HazMat suits at the NV Energy Clark Generating Station,” the release notes.

Authorities said the Southern Nevada Community Awareness Emergency Response Association, or CAER, “is hosting the exercise to ensure first responder agencies and businesses in this region are ready and prepared for any possible chemical emergency.”

“There is no need to be alarmed or call 911. If you do see something suspicious that is not related to the training or if you are unsure, please call 311.”

