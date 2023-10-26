Surprise Squad
Federal court dismisses MGM Resorts from suit against Las Vegas hotels over price inflation

A federal court has dismissed MGM Resorts from a suit against Las Vegas hotels over price inflation.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A federal judge has dismissed MGM Resorts International from a complaint filed against multiple Las Vegas hoteliers that accused the companies of artificially inflating the price of hotel rooms.

Richard Gibson and Heriberto Valiente filed a complaint in Nevada District Court on January 25, saying that MGM, Caesars, Wynn, Treasure Island and other defendants violated the Sherman Antitrust Act due to the pricing software they all agreed to use. The suit alleged that the defendants conspired to use a “shared set of pricing algorithms” to raise the price of Las Vegas Strip hotels “above competitive levels.”

The class action complaint demanded a jury trial and asked for relief in the form of damages “to the maximum extent allowed under the applicable laws.”

On March 27, the defendants collectively filed a motion to dismiss the suit. Chief United States District Judge Miranda M. Du dismissed MGM from the lawsuit on October 24.

“Plaintiffs do not plausibly allege that any MGM hotels within Plaintiffs’ defined market of the Las Vegas Strip used the Rainmaker software in a way otherwise alleged as the alleged conspiracy Plaintiffs challenge in this case,” the judge wrote in granting MGM’s motion to dismiss. “MGM is accordingly dismissed from this case without prejudice.”

The judge added that the plaintiffs have the right to file an amended complaint within 30 days.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

