Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Driver leads DPS troopers on pursuit near Wikieup; shuttle bus stolen from Las Vegas

An Arizona's Family viewer caught video of the inicdent.
An Arizona's Family viewer caught video of the inicdent.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:19 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIKIEUP, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An early morning pursuit through Wikieup and later along SR-71 near the town of Congress was the result of Arizona Department troopers attempting to stop a driver accused of stealing a shuttle bus out of Las Vegas.

DPS troopers tell Arizona’s Family that the pursuit began in Wikieup after authorities spotted the stolen shuttle bus early Thursday morning. After a short time, the driver got off the freeway and barricaded himself, causing a standoff just off the SR-71, roughly a mile outside of Congress. SWAT teams were ultimately able to arrest the suspect.

The suspect had been involved in a pursuit in Kingman earlier in the morning before taking off to Wikieup, troopers said.

No other information has been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by...
2-year-old boy dies after being accidentally run over by father, authorities say
Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects in connection to $20,000 in theft from a mall
Las Vegas police looking for suspects in $20K Meadows Mall theft
New film funded by the city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building
Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas offers free entry to Nevada residents for Kefauver Day
Culinary Union workers were arrested during a planned act of "civil disobedience" on the Las...
Dozens of Culinary Union members arrested in act of ‘civil disobedience’ on Las Vegas Strip
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Latest News

Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down northbound I-15 at Apex, Nevada troopers say
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down northbound I-15 at Apex, Nevada troopers say
Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian northeast...
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down northbound I-15 at Apex, Nevada troopers say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating a homicide early Friday...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Boulder Highway, Tropicana
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Boulder Highway, Tropicana
Las Vegas police: No arrests made after drug deal leads to deadly shooting along Boulder Highway
CCSD students receive emails from hackers
CCSD students receive emails from hackers