Dozens of Culinary Union members arrested in act of ‘civil disobedience’ on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the Culinary Union in Las Vegas seeks a new five-year contract, dozens of its members were arrested on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday evening in an act that the group deemed “civil disobedience.”

The assembled union members were vocal as they picketed in front of multiple Strip resort hotels. At approximately 5:45 p.m., some of them gathered between Bellagio and Paris and sat down in a circle in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard, bringing traffic to a dead stop.

At approximately 5:50 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers began to take the union members disrupting traffic into custody, using zip ties to bind their hands and escort them off the street. The remaining union members cheered wildly and vocally as this happened.

FOX5′s Mike Allen described the scene as a “jovial atmosphere” as the union members had planned to be arrested and cooperated cheerfully as it occurred. Some smiled and chatted with police as they were taken into custody.

But the smiles belied the very serious reason behind the arrests, which the union says were discussed with Metro beforehand.

“This is a big effort for us to get arrested to show the companies that we are into this and we’re not joking,” guest room attendant Elena Newman told FOX5. “We are ready to strike.”

“If they don’t listen to us now, our next step will be to go on strike,” banquet server Tasha Gurske warned.

“Our goal is to send a message to these properties that they’re going down the wrong path, that they’re making a big mistake,” said Ted Pappageorge, Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer.

Pappageorge and other members say there’s been some progress, at least with MGM earlier this week, but they still want to see more from the resorts.

“I spent 12 hours in negotiations on Monday with MGM, and there’s been movement on both sides, but not enough from their side” Gurske said. “I’m hoping that seeing 75 people get arrested will be enough to push them over the edge and get them to meet us somewhere way closer to the middle than they’re at right now.”

Wynn Resorts had no comment on the planned action. FOX5 reached out to MGM and Caesars for comment but has not heard back.

