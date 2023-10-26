Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

5th grader brings prized horse to school for show and tell, thanks to principal

A group of elementary students shared the playground with a special visitor on Monday. (Source: WCAX)
By Jessica Tara and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:14 PM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A group of Vermont elementary school students were treated to a very special visitor during show and tell on Monday.

Most students bring their favorite toy, a prized possession, or maybe a dog or cat, if they’re lucky. But Wolcott Elementary School fifth grader Leigh Ann Judd brought her horse Maggie to show and tell.

Leigh Ann and Maggie have won many competitions together, something the fifth grader started nearly seven years ago already.

“It’s so fun because you just get to ride them and then you get to learn new things every day,” she said.

Wolcott Principal Dennis Hill said Leigh Ann is very humble about the numerous ribbons she has won, and when he found out about her decorated history with horses, he couldn’t reign in his excitement.

“Here’s a kid who has won hundreds of ribbons in horse competitions and humbly doesn’t say a word about it unless you ask her,” Hill said.

Although some schools are animal-free zones, Hill gladly welcomed Maggie to the campus for show and tell. He said getting to know his students’ passions outside of school and incorporating them in an academic setting is rewarding.

“When you find a student who has real talent that is not always represented well in the academic setting, I think it’s really important to showcase that,” Hill said. “It builds self-confidence, it encourages other kids to participate in extracurricular sort of events.”

Hill said he is looking into creating an outdoor education program for the school that would incorporate things like this more often.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by...
2-year-old boy dies after being accidentally run over by father, authorities say
Las Vegas police are looking for three suspects in connection to $20,000 in theft from a mall
Las Vegas police looking for suspects in $20K Meadows Mall theft
New film funded by the city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building
Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas offers free entry to Nevada residents for Kefauver Day
Culinary Union workers were arrested during a planned act of "civil disobedience" on the Las...
Dozens of Culinary Union members arrested in act of ‘civil disobedience’ on Las Vegas Strip
The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee's body was found in a dumpster after he went...
Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Latest News

This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Insignia 6-Quart...
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Bryan Kohberger enters a courtroom for a hearing in Moscow, Idaho, on Thursday, Oct. 26,...
Idaho judge upholds indictment against man accused of fatally stabbing 4 college students
File photo
Biden talks with Chinese foreign minister as he prepares for potential meeting with Xi
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israeli army says ground forces are ‘expanding’ activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting