2 Las Vegas officers with minor injuries after Thursday morning crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said 2 of its officers suffered minor injuries in a car crash early Thursday morning at Tropicana Ave. and McLeod Dr.

According to police, the crash took place around 4:30 A.M. as a marked cruiser, attempting to make a left turn onto McLeod from Tropicana, crashed into a Chrysler 200 who was going through the intersection. The two officers inside the police vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the other car was not injured.

LVMPD said the intersection will be shut down while officers process the scene.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.